Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $614.94.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $624.84. 6,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.73. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $313.27 and a twelve month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

