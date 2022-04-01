Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Parachute has a market capitalization of $568,238.36 and approximately $2,091.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1,055.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.