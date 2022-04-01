Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.84. 784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $42,541,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $12,611,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $7,994,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $7,076,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

