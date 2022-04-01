Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.38. 78,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,908,455. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

