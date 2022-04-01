Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,400 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PARXF stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.