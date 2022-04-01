Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,389 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after buying an additional 369,876 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,179,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after buying an additional 2,851,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

