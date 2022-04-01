ParkinGo Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $1,553.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,435.77 or 0.99858694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00064065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00032438 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

