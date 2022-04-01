PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.19 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $44.05 million and $1.19 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

