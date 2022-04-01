Patrick Wagner Sells 65,218 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MROGet Rating) insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of Marathon Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93.
  • On Tuesday, March 8th, Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,408,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,136,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MROGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

