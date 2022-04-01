PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,025,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

