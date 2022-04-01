PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $115.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 68,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

