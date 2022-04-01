PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.88% of PDC Energy worth $41,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

