Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.19

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 712730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.