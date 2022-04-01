Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.17 and traded as high as C$47.72. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$46.97, with a volume of 2,295,835 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.97.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.85 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.17.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$461,346. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

