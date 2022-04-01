PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 57,236 shares valued at $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,757. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

