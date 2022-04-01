Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,818. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $102.64.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

