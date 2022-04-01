Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.37% of Penske Automotive Group worth $198,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,516.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

PAG stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $94.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.64. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

