Peony 1-Day Volume Tops $262,644.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $61.78 million and approximately $262,644.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 178,671,373 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

