Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $8,543,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $28.53. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The company has a market capitalization of $161.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

