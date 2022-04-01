PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) & Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Head-To-Head Analysis

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of PerkinElmer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PerkinElmer and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 18.40% 23.73% 11.18% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PerkinElmer and Cue Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $5.07 billion 4.27 $943.16 million $8.08 21.23 Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PerkinElmer and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

PerkinElmer currently has a consensus price target of $166.37, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. Given PerkinElmer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PerkinElmer is more favorable than Cue Health.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Cue Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cue Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

