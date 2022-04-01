Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €228.46 ($251.06).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($172.53) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($292.31) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($221.98) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($264.84) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EPA RI opened at €199.30 ($219.01) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($149.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €189.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €197.46.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

