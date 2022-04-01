PetroDollar Price Hits $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (XPD)

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $34.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 138.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PetroDollar

XPD is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

