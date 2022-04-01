PGGM Investments Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,905,460 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,919,000 after purchasing an additional 520,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,424.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

