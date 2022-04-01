Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 6,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Get Pharmacielo alerts:

Pharmacielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.