Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.47% of Phillips 66 worth $148,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,439,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 14,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.62. 6,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,604. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

