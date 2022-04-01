Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

