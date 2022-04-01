Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last Week

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $886,522.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.22 or 0.00011238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00037185 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00109276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.