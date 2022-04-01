PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.86

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.86 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 15553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.