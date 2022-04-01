Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

PING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 292,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

