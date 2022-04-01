Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0024

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $125.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005339 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000824 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00023643 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $377.74 or 0.00827747 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,548,841 coins and its circulating supply is 435,288,405 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

