Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $78.84. 12,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,150. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

