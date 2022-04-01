Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,028,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318,170. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

