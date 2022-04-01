PKG Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (PKG) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, PKG Token has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $128,882.29 and $3,312.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.55 or 0.07359320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,198.49 or 1.00010281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046463 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

