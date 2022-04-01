PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) was down 3.6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 9,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 777,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $912.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.42.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 351,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29,702.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

