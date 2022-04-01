Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 897,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 629.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Polar Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POLA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,350. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polar Power in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

