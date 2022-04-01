Polker (PKR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Polker (PKR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polker has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

