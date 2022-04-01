Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s 7th Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,803 shares during the period. Pool comprises about 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.89% of Pool worth $201,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.13. 5,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.28. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $335.24 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $559.75.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

