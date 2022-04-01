POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 605,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. POSCO has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

