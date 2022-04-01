Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.19. Poshmark shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 12,055 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,343 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 85.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 169.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

