Post (NYSE:POST) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POST. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Post will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Post by 592.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 9.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Post by 547.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

