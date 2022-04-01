Post (NYSE:POST) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POST. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.
Shares of NYSE POST opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.
In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Post by 592.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 9.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Post by 547.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
