PotCoin Market Cap Hits $1.99 Million (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $868.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,501.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.30 or 0.07452026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00271206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00810483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00101509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012870 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00473814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.01 or 0.00399998 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,468,171 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.