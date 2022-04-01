Power Index Pool Token Price Up 18.3% This Week (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $430,731.51 and $12,986.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.95 or 0.07281409 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.49 or 0.99951371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045842 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

