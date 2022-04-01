Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.99. 815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

