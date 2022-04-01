Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.95. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 380,101 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.45.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
