Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.95. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 380,101 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

