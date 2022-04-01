Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,658,000 after buying an additional 459,554 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 186,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 234,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PFC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Premier Financial (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.