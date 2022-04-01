Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Trading Down 0.7%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.33 and last traded at $83.33. Approximately 24 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.

PRBZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

