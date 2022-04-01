Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Lowered to $167.00 at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $178.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

PG opened at $152.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.66. The company has a market capitalization of $369.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 188,401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,680,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

