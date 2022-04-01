Project Inverse Hits Market Capitalization of $525,209.42 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $525,209.42 and approximately $296,559.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.55 or 0.07476382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.17 or 1.00113358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,499,402 coins and its circulating supply is 35,934,598 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

