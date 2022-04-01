ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARFXF opened at $0.10 on Friday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $43.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

