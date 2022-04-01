ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARFXF opened at $0.10 on Friday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $43.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
