ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.14. Approximately 427,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 803,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.